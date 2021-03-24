Daily market commentary: Despite a strong US dollar, gold is steady at $1,730

GOLD

Despite a strong US dollar, gold is steady at $1,730 as the bearish pressure seen in the last few weeks looks to be waning. Fears over inflation have receded for the time being while any tapering won’t happen any time soon, both of which are positive for gold. From a technical perspective, the medium term remains negative but the pressure from sellers is slowing down. The first support zones are placed at $1,700, followed by a Maginot Line at $1,675 on the low reached earlier this month. In the event of further recoveries, we will have a positive signal with a clear climb above the resistance zone of $1,745-$1,750.

Carlo Alberto De Casa – Chief analyst, ActivTrades