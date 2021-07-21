Daily market commentary: Stocks in Europe and the US are in the green, despite fears over the resurgence of the virus

FOREX

The dollar remains supported during early Wednesday trading, despite the fizzling-out of some of the risk aversion that propelled it to multi-month highs during yesterday’s session. Fears over the resurgence of the virus continue to linger, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, but stocks in Europe and the US were in the green at the end of Tuesday’s session, rebounding from the lows of Monday. The fact that the safe-haven dollar is still on the front foot points at investors’ confidence in the strength of the American economy and the anticipation that the Fed will be tightening policies sooner rather than later.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior analyst, ActivTrades