Daily market commentary: Stock indices climb in Europe, following a positive trading session in Asia

European Shares

Stock indices climbed shortly after the opening bell in Europe on Tuesday, following a positive trading session in Asia, as market consolidation continues.

European benchmarks have been hovering around their annual low this week, weighed down by lingering uncertainties and a deteriorating economic outlook.

High volatility levels combined with the lack of a solid reaction from bull traders over the current key price zones suggest there is still a lot of nervousness in the markets, and that the sell-off could go even deeper in the short- to mid-term.