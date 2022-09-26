Daily market commentary: Investors seem to be buying the dip on EU shares, temporarily at least

European Shares

European benchmarks pared some of last Friday’s losses by trading higher this week, in a corrective move after prices hit major support levels.

Investors seem to be buying the dip on EU shares, temporarily at least, after a new annual market low had been registered on most indices last week.

Today’s price action is then likely to be a corrective move inside an underlying bearish trend, as uncertainties persist on the old continent.

Investors are still digesting the far-right wing victory in yesterday’s Italian elections while additional pressure is being brought by the monetary/political situation in the UK following the announcement of an economic reshape, with significant tax cuts and fewer regulations, by the PM Liz Truss.