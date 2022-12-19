Daily market commentary: Stock benchmarks are getting back some of the ground lost over the past two weeks

European Shares

Most European shares traded higher on Monday, despite a bearish trading session overnight in Asia, while US futures point to modest gains at the open.

Stock benchmarks are getting back some of the ground lost over the past two weeks, edging higher across almost all sectors for the last significant week of the year.

However, even if investors try to push stock indices higher, boosted by expectations of a Christmas rally, global sentiment towards riskier asset remains fragile.

Indeed, as central banks are now expected to push their monetary tightening curb further, investors will keep on pricing more economic impact and damages to corporate profit.