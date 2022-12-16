Daily market commentary: Risk appetite decreased after renewed hints of an uncertain economic outlook

European Shares

European markets extended yesterday’s losses, following mixed sentiment in Asia that saw Chinese benchmarks as the only ones ending in the green for the last trading session of the week.

Appetite towards riskier assets decreased after renewed hints of an uncertain economic outlook this week, reviving recession fears in Europe as well as in the US, as the fight against inflation remains the priority for central bankers.

With the resurgence of this bearish leverage close to year-end, many investors are tempted to take some profits and reassess the degree of risk in their portfolio ahead of 2023. However, this scenario may change through today’s trading session in Europe as equity and FX investors await the latest inflation print, due this morning.