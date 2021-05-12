Daily market commentary: sterling benefits from the galvanising effect of receding political risks

FOREX

The Pound remains strongly supported against the euro and the dollar during early Wednesday trading. At the start of the week sterling benefited from the galvanising effect of receding political risks in the aftermath of last week’s elections. The pound has been further boosted by the positive economic data published this morning, giving account of an unexpected resilience in the British economy, with first quarter GDP and manufacturing data surpassing expectations. As the short- to medium-term outlook improves for UK political and economic stability, so do the prospects for the currency, which may lead to further gains for sterling.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior analyst, ActivTrades

GOLD

Gold remains traded steadily at $1,830, in a solid positive trend. The modest recovery of the US Dollar has not impacted the bullion price, as investors are still seeing gold as an inflation hedge and as a safe haven in case of any further correction of indices.

Technically, a clear surpass of $1,840 could open space for further recoveries, as the peak reached in summer 2020 is still $240 away. A first target could be seen at the resistance zone of $1,870.

Carlo Alberto De Casa– Chief analyst, ActivTrades