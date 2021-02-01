Daily market commentary: Retail investors spark oversized silver surge

Having successfully ‘attacked’ the GameStop stock, which has posted triple-digit rises in the last few sessions, retail (and other) investors appear to have moved on to silver, which had already greatly outperformed gold over the past week.

Silver is skyrocketing today, jumping by over 10% in a matter of hours to reach its highest in 8 years while gold is up a meagre 1%. Moving silver, however, is not the same as moving GameStop.

There are in fact many markets linked to silver, including the physical market, futures, ETFs, CFDs and many other derivatives of the precious metal. The overall trading volumes are also different.