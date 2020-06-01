Daily market commentary: Optimism continues to prevail in the markets

FOREX

Optimism continues to prevail in the markets during early Monday trading, with the euro touching its highest point versus the dollar since March. Investors seem convinced the worst phase of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus is now over. At the same time, despite the President’s threats, the US didn’t pull out of the Phase One trade deal with China, adding further strength to the risk-on sentiment. It seems that all the planets aligned to support the euro when the additional boost provided by the prospect of a European rescue fund is also factored in.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades

GOLD

The gold price is jumping again as investors add some liquidity to safe havens in response to the riots in the US. Moreover, the weakening of the greenback is further supporting the current positive mood towards bullion. In short, the majority of investors are still seeing gold’s recent correction as a chance to buy the dips rather than a time for selling the precious metal.

Technically, the spot price has rebounded last week from the support zone of $1,700 and is now getting close to resistance placed at $1,750. A clear climb above the previous highs ($1,747 on closing and $1,765 intraday) would open space for further rallies.

Carlo Alberto De Casa – Chief analyst, ActivTrades