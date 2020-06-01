Daily market commentary: Optimism continues to prevail in the markets

Optimism continues to prevail in the markets during early Monday trading, with the euro touching its highest point versus the dollar since March. Investors seem convinced the worst phase of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus is now over. At the same time, despite the President’s threats, the US didn’t pull out of the Phase One trade deal with China, adding further strength to the risk-on sentiment. It seems that all the planets aligned to support the euro when the additional boost provided by the prospect of a European rescue fund is also factored in.
Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades
GOLD
The gold price is jumping again as investors add some liquidity to safe havens in response to the riots in the US. Moreover, the weakening of the greenback is further supporting the current positive mood towards bullion. In short, the majority of investors are still seeing gold’s recent correction as a chance to buy the dips rather than a time for selling the precious metal.
Technically, the spot price has rebounded last week from the support zone of $1,700 and is now getting close to resistance placed at $1,750. A clear climb above the previous highs ($1,747 on closing and $1,765 intraday) would open space for further rallies.
Carlo Alberto De Casa – Chief analyst, ActivTrades
Join now to receive first access to our EXCLUSIVE reports and updates.
Screenshot of a breaking news alert e-mail from Q2 2017
Please check your email to confirm your subscription
Something went wrong
We hate SPAM and promise to keep your email address safe
EUROPEAN SHARES
European stock markets opened significantly higher, following the trend established overnight in Asia, as investors start the week on a renewed tone of optimism.
Traders who took a bit of profit at the end of last week on grounds of growing uncertainty sparked by deteriorating US-Sino relationships were relieved to see President Trump replying with a much softer tone than anticipated to Beijing’s behaviour towards Hong Kong. Now investors look forward to fresh data this week with another €500b from the ECB to be added to its rescue plan. However, the current situation in the US may puncture market sentiment, with protests in many cities adding to an already febrile situation as the economy starts to reopen against a backdrop of escalating unemployment with this week’s US jobs report expected to show it at its highest since the Great Depression. In addition, fears of a second virus wave linger in most investors ‘minds, especially after jumps in new cases were spotted over the weekend in both France and Spain. Virus and macro data are then likely to be treated as equally important this week and any number falling below expectations could lead to sharp downside moves on riskier assets.
The best performance comes from Madrid with the IBEX-35 challenging resistance at 7,210pts with today’s gains led by the mining, travel and leisure sectors. Technically speaking, the price is attempting to clear the upper band of their consolidation phase for the third time (rectangle, see chart), supported by the 7,070pts zone. The trend remains bullish with both moving averages crossing and reversing to the upside. The first available support remains above 7,070 while a clearing of 7,210pts could open the way to climbs towards 7,455pts and 7,960pts.