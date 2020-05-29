Daily market commentary: The Euro is on the fourth consecutive day of gains against the dollar

FOREX

The Euro is on the fourth consecutive day of gains against the dollar, touching a more than 2% weekly increase versus the greenback during early trading on Friday. The single currency’s appeal derives from improved market sentiment, triggered by hopes of a quick economic turnaround as the major economies progressively end lockdowns. But, greater risk appetite is not the only reason why there is a smile on the faces of euro traders; the European recovery fund is perhaps the real spring behind the rise of the single currency, as it offers hope of a more functional future for the European Union and specially for the euro.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades

GOLD

Gold has entered a consolidation phase. After the recovery to $1,720, the spot price has been unable to make further gains despite the weakening of the US dollar, which generally represents a positive element for bullion. The spot price seems to have found a temporary equilibrium between $1,700 and $1,750, while investors are waiting for further direction.

The weakening of physical demand seen in the last few months in Asia has been compensated by the surge of investment demand in the USA and Europe, pulled up by dovish central bank decisions and expectations for further expansive monetary policies in the next 12 months.

Carlo Alberto De Casa – Chief analyst, ActivTrades