Daily market commentary: Investors are sitting on the fence ahead of the release of US inflation data

Steffy Bogdanova
December 13, 2022 11:55 am

Forex

This morning the US dollar is trading with minor ups and downs but is overall flat, with investors sitting on the fence ahead of the release of US inflation data later in the day. The consensus is that the rise in consumer prices slowed down in November, with the inflation rate expected to drop to 6.1%. This scenario, if confirmed, is unlikely to have much of an impact on the performance of the dollar. However, last time around inflation read lower than expected, triggering a dollar sell off and making November the worst monthly performance for the greenback since 2010.

Daily Market Commentary

If today’s numbers are once again lower than predicted there will be scope for further dollar softness, as investors may start to price-in expectations of a more dovish Fed.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades

Disclaimer: opinions are personal to the authors and do not reflect the opinions of LeapRate. This is not a trading advice.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
Tags:

Read Also: