Daily market commentary: Investors are sitting on the fence ahead of the release of US inflation data

Forex

This morning the US dollar is trading with minor ups and downs but is overall flat, with investors sitting on the fence ahead of the release of US inflation data later in the day. The consensus is that the rise in consumer prices slowed down in November, with the inflation rate expected to drop to 6.1%. This scenario, if confirmed, is unlikely to have much of an impact on the performance of the dollar. However, last time around inflation read lower than expected, triggering a dollar sell off and making November the worst monthly performance for the greenback since 2010.

