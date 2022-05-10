Daily market commentary: Gold prices hedged up, recovering some of the losses recorded during the previous session

Gold

Gold prices hedged up during early Tuesday trading, recovering some of the losses recorded during the previous session, in a move that reflects the halting of the US dollar’s climb. The index that measures the performance of the greenback against a basket of other major currencies hit a 20-year maximum on Monday, causing a drop of more than 1.5% in the price of the precious metal, due to the inverted correlation between the two assets. As we look ahead to the release of US inflation numbers on Wednesday, further downside risks for gold may lie ahead, as an inflation number surprising to the upside, which in this case would be anything above 8.1%, could strengthen the case for an increase in the pace of tightening by the Federal Reserve and fuel further dollar gains.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades