Daily market commentary: Gold price falls to its lowest level since July

After rising more than 1.75% during the first three days of the week, the Dollar Index gave up some of those gains during early Thursday trading. Political partisanship in Washington, exacerbated by a bitter dispute over the intended ‘midnight appointment’ of a Supreme Court judge by President Trump, continues to block fiscal stimulus.

Against this backdrop the Fed Chairman stated during a congressional hearing the need for more stimulus measures as the country’s economy continues to wane, which resulted in investors halting their recent rush to the greenback.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades