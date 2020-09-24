LeapRate
Menu
Menu

Daily market commentary: Gold price falls to its lowest level since July

Market News  Carlo Alberto De Casa September 24, 2020 —by Valentina Kirilova  0


FOREX

After rising more than 1.75% during the first three days of the week, the Dollar Index gave up some of those gains during early Thursday trading. Political partisanship in Washington, exacerbated by a bitter dispute over the intended ‘midnight appointment’ of a Supreme Court judge by President Trump, continues to block fiscal stimulus.

Against this backdrop the Fed Chairman stated during a congressional hearing the need for more stimulus measures as the country’s economy continues to wane, which resulted in investors halting their recent rush to the greenback.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades

daily market analysis
Share via

GOLD

Gold price has fallen to its lowest level since late July, while greenback continues to recover with the Dollar Index reaching 94.5. Technically, an important point has now been reached with the break-down dragging the price down to the low point of August. This represents a bearish signal, as the price plummeted to $1,850, well below the support zone of $1,860, while the general market volatility rebounded.

Carlo Alberto De Casa – Chief analyst, ActivTrades

Disclaimer: opinions are personal to the authors and do not reflect the opinions of LeapRate. This is not a trading advice.

Related News

arrow
X
Daily Market News: Stocks tumble after Fed warns more stimulus needed…Market NewsCineworld up 10% ahead of earnings, but then disappoints London-listed stocks rallied yesterday while their US counterparts fell, with the FTSE 100 an…

Daily market commentary: Gold price falls to its lowest level since July

0
Send this to a friend