Daily market commentary: Gold has been weak and we have seen the dollar recover

Euro trading has been subdued so far on Friday, with the single currency almost flat to the dollar, as investors await the publication of Eurozone GDP data later today. Just like in previous sessions, risk aversion is dominating market sentiment. Investors are concerned about the impact the second wave of the pandemic and the winter lockdowns will have on economies already battered by the first wave. Even US GDP numbers published yesterday , showing economic activity had rebounded by 33.1% during Q3 failed to generate enthusiasm in the markets. Demand remained high for safe haven assets like the dollar, as the jump in last quarter’s GDP didn’t mask the fact that compared with the same period in 2019 the American economy actually shrunk by almost 3%.

GOLD

Despite “risk off” dominating the last few days on stock markets, gold has been weak and we have seen the dollar recover, with the greenback inversely correlated with bullion and commodities. A major reason for gold’s weakness has been the sharp decline on stocks forcing some traders to close positions on gold to avoid margin calls on other losing trades. From a technical point of view, the scenario is weakening for gold, but the price – so far – has managed to remain above the key support level of $1,850. In other words, we are still inside the huge lateral trading range of the last few months between $1,850 and $2,070. A clear fall below this level could generate quick declines with stop losses likely to be placed below this threshold. For the time being investors seem to be waiting for the outcome of the US presidential election next week and its consequences for financial markets before taking up strong positions.

Carlo Alberto De Casa – Chief analyst, ActivTrades