Daily market commentary: Expectations for a quick economic recovery curb gold’s rally

FOREX

Recent market sentiment has been on a rollercoaster ride, as fear and hope alternate in driving risk appetite. Early Thursday trading is definitely a day marked by a risk-on stance, with the US dollar and other safe havens retreating, while the euro, and risk related currencies in general, are on the rise. This latest bout of optimism has been sparked by news emerging of some success in early-stage human trials for a vaccine against COVID-19.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades

GOLD

Expectations for a quick economic recovery and for a vaccination against Covid-19 have curbed gold’s rally, forcing down its price by $20 immediately after it had reached a new 8-year-high. The quick return of risk on mode on stock markets has pulled liquidity away from gold with investors instead eyeing up the potential for quicker returns on equities. Technically the spot price remains above May’s peak of $1,763, confirming the positive long-term scenario. In the short-term, the area between $1,790 and $1,800 represents a valid resistance area and this may stall any initial recovery attempts.

Carlo Alberto De Casa – Chief analyst, ActivTrades