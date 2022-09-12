Daily market commentary: European stocks climb, extending gains registered during the Asian session overnight

European Shares

European stocks climbed at the start of this new week, extending gains registered during the Asian session overnight as risk appetite continues to grow globally.

Most indices have established new short-term floors following last week’s break-out of several intermediate resistance levels, and are now heading to new monthly tops as the bullish correction of late August’s sell-off continues.

It is interesting to note here that riskier assets continue to edge higher while the Euro currency is taking off as well. This is very unusual considering the fact that a more expensive Euro would normally put pressure on the large exporting groups of the STOXX-600 and STOXX-50 indexes, but this is not what we are seeing here.