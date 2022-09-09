Daily market commentary: European indices continue to climb

Steffy Bogdanova
September 9, 2022 10:41 am

European Shares

European indices continued to climb on Friday, heading towards their best weekly performance in a month, as market sentiment strengthens.

Poor CPI and PPI data from China didn’t scare investors significantly as they kept on driving benchmarks higher with a specific focus on miners due to climbing metal prices.

The bullish correction continues following the post-Jackson Hole sell-off registered in late August, as investors have now widely accepted the current lower liquidity environment sparked by tighter monetary policies. However, even if the hawkish switch from the ECB and the Fed are now seen as almost fully priced in, the risk-on sentiment remains fragile and under the threat of other major lingering concerns such as a slowing Chinese Economy, the energy crisis in Europe as well as continuing geopolitical issues.

In addition, even if investors cheered the way central banks are working towards a “soft-landing” for economies, macro data in both the US and the Eurozone aren’t particularly reassuring.

 

Slowing GDP figures combined with higher borrowing cost, stubbornly high inflation, and debt to GDP ratio at historical highs are among the most worrying signs for bull stock traders.

Market volatility is likely to get higher and higher while no strong directionality will be expected as long as no significant breakthrough takes place regarding those macro problems.

Pierre Veyret– Technical analyst, ActivTrades

Disclaimer: opinions are personal to the authors and do not reflect the opinions of LeapRate. This is not a trading advice.

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
