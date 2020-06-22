Daily market commentary: European market sentiment remains uncertain

FOREX

The trading week started with an increased risk appetite and this is weighing down on the US dollar. The greenback’s safe haven status means it’s becoming less attractive to investors, amidst a new wave of optimism.

Despite the biggest daily global increase in new COVID-19 cases recorded on Sunday, investors appear to be shrugging aside any concerns, indicating that coexistence with the virus is becoming the new normal and focusing instead on the reopening of most economies after a damaging lockdown and the promise of a quick economic recovery.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades

GOLD

The spot price of gold opened the new week above $1,750: for lovers of statistics this was the highest opening bell since November 2012. The price is now slightly declining against a recovery on stocks. Despite this, the main trend remains supportive and the price still tests the resistance area at $1,750-$1,760. In an uncertain scenario, traders often feel the need to increase the proportion of gold within their portfolio, using it as a hedge against a stock market correction.

Technically a clear breakup of the previous high in May would open space for a further rally, while on the other side the price is expected to find support firstly at $1,741 and later at $1,730.

Carlo Alberto De Casa – Chief analyst, ActivTrades