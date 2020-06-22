Exclusive interview: iTrustCapital’s CEO Todd Southwick: “Physical gold is an insurance policy”

Todd Southwick is Chief Executive Officer for investment platform iTrustCapital. He has accumulated over 20 years of experience with startups. In his career, he has occupied key executive positions at several tech companies.

Since Todd joined iTrustCapital in 2018, he has been instrumental in the growth of the platform and has assisted thousands of clients seeking to diversify their portfolio from the traditional financial system and take more control of their retirement assets. Todd joins LeapRate to discuss investing in gold.

LR: Thank you for joining LeapRate, Todd. Tell us, should investors consider contributing or even creating a tax-advantaged savings account such as an IRA?

Todd: Savvy investors should do everything possible to max out their contributions to tax-advantaged accounts. IRAs allow you to defer or eliminate tax liability, which allows the investment to compound year over year. Outside of these accounts, all realized gains on most investments will be subject to capital gains taxes each year.

LR: Can investors in the US use those savings to invest in gold within their IRA accounts?

Todd: Yes, absolutely. Some investors choose gold ETFs, but many others want to hold physical gold in their IRAs. For physical gold investors, they want the added security of knowing the gold exists and tied to an account in their name. For physical gold, the IRS has specifications for the types of gold that are allowed. Bullion and other coins or bars with stated high purity are permitted, but collectible gold coins are not.