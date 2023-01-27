Daily market commentary: as Friday’s European trading session gets underway the greenback is still carrying a positive momentum

Forex

The US dollar regained the front foot on Thursday, following the release of better-than-expected US GDP data, and as Friday’s European trading session gets underway the greenback is still carrying the positive momentum. The increase in US economic output during the last quarter of 2022 exceeded expectations, watering down fears of an impending recession in the world’s largest economy. Such a scenario is likely to amplify the voices of those advocating for the continuation of the Federal Reserve’s hawkish monetary policy, offering some support to the dollar.