Daily market commentary: A new record for gold

FOREX

The US dollar is recording modest gains against the other major currencies during early Tuesday trading. The greenback has been on a losing streak due to fears over the country’s ability to quickly bounce back from the economic shock of the lockdown, as the number of cases continues to escalate.

Today investors have started to consolidate their positions ahead of two risk events: The Fed will hold its July meeting later today while the deadline for Congress to approve a new fiscal support package is coming up this Friday.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades

GOLD

The day started once again with a new record for gold, as the Comex futures price had a brief flirtation with $2,000. But the rally has run out of steam and the price quickly collapsed after touching this historic landmark. The sharp correction seen in the last few hours, with high volumes, is showing that the rally of the last 10 days was a bit too fast and some investors are now taking profit.

Volatility remains high and we’ve now entered an interesting phase where buyers and sellers are more evenly matched and this could lead to a consolidation phase in the range between $1,860 and $1,980.

Carlo Alberto De Casa – Chief analyst, ActivTrades