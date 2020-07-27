LeapRate
Daily market commentary: Gold climbs to its highest price ever

July 27, 2020


FOREX

The US dollar continues to lose ground to other major currencies, dropping to $1.17 against the euro for the first time since September 2018. A sense of anticipation is growing amongst investors that the Fed could adopt an even more dovish monetary policy. With several American states struggling to contain a resurgence of the coronavirus and a swift economic recovery looking increasingly less likely, many market operators now expect the Federal Reserve to provide an outlook entailing further easing measures when it meets later this week.

EURUSD chart

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades

GOLD

Gold has climbed to its highest price ever, surpassing the peak reached in summer 2011. Precious metals have started the new week with even more strength than the previous one, which was already starkly positive. Bullion climbed by 1.5% on the weakening dollar and on growing tensions between the US and China, which could slow down the recovery in the US. In this uncertain scenario, investors are filling their portfolio with gold to be protected not only from a stock correction, but also from the risk of further greenback declines. In other words, gold in this phase is seen as insurance from turbulence on currencies markets. While currencies can all be printed, the finite nature of gold and silver makes them better stores of value at these times of uncertainty.

Gold

This week has also started with a strong rally for silver, which skyrocketed to $24, confirming investors’ huge appetite. This is in part coming from growing use of silver from the so-called green sector but is also related to the strong recovery of gold and the whole precious metal sector, which is seen as insurance in case of a new storm or high volatility in stocks and currencies markets. Despite all this, we should remember how quick this rally was for both gold and silver. This could mean that, once a correction arrives, it could be significant. But for now at least, there are no signals of inversions.

Silver

Carlo Alberto De Casa – Chief analyst, ActivTrades

EUROPEAN SHARES 

European shares opened lower on Monday as market sentiment remains subdued with stock traders bracing for another busy week. The deadly virus is still having a strong impact on markets despite the global monetary and fiscal response.

Increasing COVID-19 cases around the world recently have led to some renewed lockdown and quarantine measures, especially in Europe where travel and leisure shares remain the most impacted sector. Ryanair and EasyJet are the worst performers on the Stoxx-600 Index this morning after the UK decided to impose restrictions on travellers from Spain.

Meanwhile, investors patiently wait for this week’s Fed meeting where a more dovish tone supporting the economy is widely expected. In addition, everyone will also cautiously monitor the new batch of corporate earnings this week with results from like Apple, Amazon, Alphabet.

DAX

Pierre Veyret– Technical analyst, ActivTrades

Disclaimer: opinions are personal to the authors and do not reflect the opinions of LeapRate. This is not a trading advice.

