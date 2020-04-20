Daily market commentary: A crucial week for European bond markets

ActivTrades’ Market Analysts prepared their daily commentary on traditional markets for April 20, 2020. This is not a trading advice. See details below:

FOREX

The pound is down versus other major currencies at the start of the European session on Monday. Sterling’s losses to the euro and the dollar, of 0.35% and 0.25% respectively, come at a time of heightened political tension in the UK as the government is accused of failing to prepare an adequate response to the coronavirus crisis, with the spotlight pointing at Boris Johnson.

Michael Gove, one of the highest profile cabinet members, confirmed the Prime Minister failed to attend five emergency meetings in the run-up to the acute phase of the pandemic. Also worrying investors is the fact that, unlike several other countries, the UK authorities haven’t given any indication of having a lockdown exit strategy at a time when the burden of the country’s economic paralysis starts to weigh heavily on market sentiment.

Ricardo Evangelista – Senior Analyst, ActivTrades

BOND

This is a crucial week for European bond markets, with the EU called upon to find a solution for a recovery fund as well as other solutions to help countries endure this acute economic crisis caused by the coronavirus. Overall there is uncertainty about bonds markets with the potential for the number of companies struggling to repay their debts to grow sharply over the next few months.

A cash crisis in some sectors, such as airlines and restaurants, is almost inevitable due to the lack of income in March and April and it will be crucial to see if there are any effects on bond markets as a result. Investors will be more cautious before lending money to the companies in the worst affected sectors.

These extreme times present a scenario in which on the one hand central banks are injecting liquidity to markets, while on the other hand, the increased risk to lending would normally see interest rates rise. So far investors have kept their faith in central banks, both in the EU and in the US, but it will be crucial that markets retain their confidence in the next few weeks.

Carlo Alberto De Casa – Chief analyst, ActivTrades