Just2Trade taps Your Bourse for liquidity distribution

CySEC regulated Just2Trade has integrated with technology company Your Bourse.
The European broker has selected Your Bourse as the main liquidity distribution channel because of its its Spot & CFD offering which combines deep, multi-asset liquidity for more than 10000 instruments, including cryptocurrencies and equities, with fast connectivity.
Your Bourse is focused on expanding its liquidity offering for MetaTrader brokers. It will allow Just2Trade to offer thousands of trading instruments through Your Bourse, such as spot crypto and crypto CFD’s 24/7.
We are happy to announce our partnership with Your Bourse and feel it will be mutually beneficial. As we provide services for both retail and institutional clients, Your Bourse’s multi-asset liquidity will help us enhance our services further.
We are delighted to partner with Just2Trade providing a new range of liquidity through our Platform-as-a-Service that will benefit Just2Trade’s clients. Through our partnering, Just2Trade clients will have access to one of the most innovative technologies and experience greater flexibility while accessing multi-asset liquidity.
