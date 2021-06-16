TrueFX adds Straits Financial to its clearing member network

OTC market for the buy-side TrueFX announced that Straits Financial Services Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based Capital Markets Services License company, has joined TrueFX as a clearing member to enhance their clients’ access to forex liquidity.

Raymond Mok, Straits Financial Global Head of FX, commented:

As a leading financial institution in Asia, we want to provide our institutional clients with fair, transparent, and efficient access to the market. TrueFX aligns with these values, and we are pleased to join the network as a clearing member and demonstrate our commitment to this exciting initiative.

Straits Financial will provide FX brokers and buy-side firms with direct access to liquidity on TrueFX. Users will benefit from access to all market makers on the venue, who in turn can provide them with customized pricing.