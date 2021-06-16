Menu

TrueFX adds Straits Financial to its clearing member network

Institutional June 16, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


OTC market for the buy-side TrueFX announced that Straits Financial Services Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based Capital Markets Services License company, has joined TrueFX as a clearing member to enhance their clients’ access to forex liquidity.

Raymond Mok, Straits Financial Global Head of FX, commented:

Raymond Mok, Stratis Financial
Raymond Mok
Source: LinkedIn

As a leading financial institution in Asia, we want to provide our institutional clients with fair, transparent, and efficient access to the market. TrueFX aligns with these values, and we are pleased to join the network as a clearing member and demonstrate our commitment to this exciting initiative.

Straits Financial will provide FX brokers and buy-side firms with direct access to liquidity on TrueFX. Users will benefit from access to all market makers on the venue, who in turn can provide them with customized pricing.

partnership
Harpal Sandhu, CEO of Integral and technology provider for TrueFX, added:

Harpal Sandhu, Integral
Harpal Sandhu
Source: LinkedIn

The size and scale of our growing clearing network allows us to offer significant cost savings to even more clients, brought around by the venue’s integrated liquidity, clearing and technology. We are thrilled that Straits Financial has joined as a clearing member and their participation will greatly enhance the offering available to clients.

The TrueFX Clearing Member (TCM) network allows institutions to directly tap into liquidity on TrueFX from leading market makers without an intermediary. Users can also clear through Jefferies FXPB, the central credit counterparty for TrueFX.

0
