StoneX takes majority shareholding in acquisition of Chasing Returns

StoneX has followed up its announcement of increased quarterly profits with the news that it has acquired Chasing Returns. The financial services group has moved to purchase a majority shareholding in the Irish software developer to add to its overall portfolio.

Finer details of the deal have not been announced at present, with no information about which shareholders have been bought out and which ones will be staying on with the company. Before the deal was announced, several staff members were awarded shares in the company, which is likely to have been a reward for helping Chasing Returns achieve its goals.

The software that Chasing Returns develops is aimed at amateur traders. It was developed to help them remove any bias they may have on a psychological level and trade purely using facts and statistics. This is an attempt to improve the returns that amateur traders can get. It claims to use information gleaned from behavioural scientists to offer this performance.