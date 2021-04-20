Menu

Starling Bank announces £50 million investment from Goldman Sachs

April 20, 2021


Goldman Sachs Growth Equity has invested £50 million in Starling Bank, according to a recent announcement made by the digital bank. The investment is said to be an expansion of Starling’s inundated £272 million Series D funding cycle, which was announced in March 2021 and valued the bank – pre-money – in excess of £1.1 billion. Alongside the recent funding from Goldman Sachs, the Series D total has now reached £322 million.

Founder and CEO Anne Boden, said:

Securing the support of another global financial heavyweight demonstrates the strength of demand from investors and represents yet another vote of confidence in Starling. Goldman Sachs will bring valuable insight as we continue with the expansion of lending in the UK, as well as our European expansion and anticipated M&A.

As well as the bank’s deposit base having boosted to over £6 billion from £1 billion in little more than a year, Starling currently boasts a total of over two million current accounts, 350,000 of which are business accounts. Stats such as these make it unsurprising that Starling is the most rapidly growing bank for SMEs in Europe, obtaining a 6% share of the UK’s entire banking market for SMEs.

Starling Bank
By the end of the next financial year-end, Starling will be set to report its first ever complete year in profit. The announcement of Goldman Sachs’ significant investment will be a key factor in driving Starling’s ongoing lucrative growth. While the announcement has been made, the transaction is still subject to approval from regulators.

James Hayward, managing director at Goldman Sachs, said:

Starling is one of the leading and most innovative digital banks in the UK, with an ambitious technology-first leadership team and addressing a deep market opportunity. We are delighted to be supporting their growth with this investment and believe the company has sustainable long-term earnings potential.

Another indicator of Starling’s growth came when the bank caught the attention of the likes of JP Morgan and Lloyds last Autumn, as it was reported that JP Morgan had considered buying the bank, and Lloyds expressed interest in Starling’s use of technology. Starling has remained largely unaffected by the Coronavirus pandemic thanks to government lending schemes.

