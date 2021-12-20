OFX Group acquires Canadian FX company Firma in $69.6 million deal

Sydney-headquartered OFX Group Limited has revealed it has agreed to acquire Canada-based Firma Foreign Exchange Corporation. The two firms have agreed on a a total consideration of C$90 million ($69.62 million), nine times the last EBITDA Firma has reported.

Firma was founded in 1998. With global foreign exchange services offering to corporate clients, it provides primary products such as spot and market orders, multi-currency accounts, payments and mass payments and forward contracts.

With 9,600 corporate customers, the Firma has nine offices across Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and New Zealand.

It is estimated that the acquisition will bring approximately five years of organic growth to OFX Group’s corporate segment. Following completion of the deal, the merger is expected to bring underlying EPS accretion of over 20% in the first year and more than 30% in the second year.