OANDA and CONVRS partner to improve account opening process

Online multi-asset trading services, currency data and analytics provider OANDA has announced its partnership with personalised customer engagement platform CONVRS. The collaboration aims to enhance the account opening process and improve the engagement with clients.
The partnership will allow prospective traders in the emerging markets to now open a demo account directly from a wide range of messaging apps, simplifying the process. With the new integration OANDA will also be able to communicate with prospects and clients through Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, LINE, Telegram and SMS in 53 languages.
Kurt vom Scheidt, Chief Operating Officer with OANDA, said:
In today’s world, people are increasingly using instant messaging apps in every aspect of their daily lives. As such, we wanted to upgrade our onboarding protocols to better reflect this, extending our channels of communication to include the world’s most popular social media and mobile messaging apps, ushering our client engagement activities into the 21st century in the process.
Enis Mehmet, Cofounder at CONVRS, commented:
A FinTech firm at heart, OANDA has earned a reputation for using cutting-edge technology to connect with their clients’ ever-changing needs. Given the 85% open rate for messaging apps, OANDA is now meeting its clients where they are. Being able to support them in a variety of available channels, we look forward to working with how they engage clients in the other stages of the customer journey.
Earlier in October, Lisa Shemie joined OANDA as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.