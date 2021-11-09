OANDA and CONVRS partner to improve account opening process

Online multi-asset trading services, currency data and analytics provider OANDA has announced its partnership with personalised customer engagement platform CONVRS. The collaboration aims to enhance the account opening process and improve the engagement with clients.

The partnership will allow prospective traders in the emerging markets to now open a demo account directly from a wide range of messaging apps, simplifying the process. With the new integration OANDA will also be able to communicate with prospects and clients through Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, LINE, Telegram and SMS in 53 languages.