Marex in talks with OTCex Group to buy voice brokerage activities

Marex has revealed the firm is in the advanced stages of exclusive talks with OTCex Group to buy its voice brokerage activities from HPC SA, OTCex Hong Kong, and OTCex LLC.

The Paris-headquartered OTCex voice brokerage services has businesses in in London, Dubai, Hong Kong, New York, Paris, Milan, Tel-Aviv and Lisbon. The company has around 200 staff around the world.