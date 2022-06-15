Marex in talks with OTCex Group to buy voice brokerage activities

Marex has revealed the firm is in the advanced stages of exclusive talks with OTCex Group to buy its voice brokerage activities from HPC SA, OTCex Hong Kong, and OTCex LLC.
The Paris-headquartered OTCex voice brokerage services has businesses in in London, Dubai, Hong Kong, New York, Paris, Milan, Tel-Aviv and Lisbon. The company has around 200 staff around the world.
The potential acquisition offers a number of options for both parties to collaborate. Access to Marex’s global infrastructure and balance sheet will be beneficial to OTCex. And the addition of OTCex will strengthen Marex’s capabilities in Equities and Fixed Income.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.