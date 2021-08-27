J.P. Morgan Leads $50 Million Investment Into Analytics Firm Aumni

Aumni secured $50 million in funding, with investors such as Pelion Venture Partners, Citadel Securities, WndrCo, Vanderbilt University, Invesco Private Capital and Kera Capital joining J.P. Morgan in securing a stake in the firm. Those companies join existing investors, including SVB Financial Group, First Trust Capital Partners, Next Frontier Capital, DLA Piper, Kickstart Fund, and Prelude, a Mercato Partners fund, who also took part in this Series B funding round.

On Thursday, it was announced that financial services giant J.P. Morgan had led a Series B funding round into Aumni, an investment analytics platform that provides data infrastructure for private capital markets.

Michael Elanjian, Head of Digital Innovation, Corporate & Investment Bank J.P. Morgan, had this to say:

Our strategic investment in Aumni will allow the company to continue to capitalize on its impressive growth trajectory, unlocking data insights that have historically remained inaccessible in the private markets.

Aumni said it would use the money raised to build on its presence with investors in the private capital markets and broaden its services to law firms, limited partners and company founders.

The US-based investment analytics firm was founded by former corporate attorneys Tony Lewis and Kelsey Chase before launching its flagship product in 2018. The company has analysed over 100,000 investment transactions since then. Aumni raised $10 million in 2020 via a Series A funding round led by SVB Financial.

Tony Lewis, CEO and co-founder of Aumni, commented:

When we launched Aumni four years ago, we understood that access to structured data in the private capital markets simply did not exist at scale. Today, Aumni remains the only analytics solution able to correctly model the legal and economic foundation of these transactions. We are excited to add J.P. Morgan and Pelion Venture Partners as investors as we continue building products that operate at the intersection of fintech and legaltech to transform the future of the private capital markets.

J.P. Morgan’s investment in Aumni comes not long after the company joined fintech firm Plaid’s Series D funding round.