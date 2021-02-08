Global Forex broker HYCM adds Seasonax to help traders identify seasonal patterns

HYCM has recently added Seasonax to its services, a seasonal trading pattern analytics firm, to help their traders more easily identify and analyse seasonal patterns in stocks, commodities, indices, and FX. Traders can now quickly identify trading opportunities and ultimately, make better investment decisions.

Seasonax’s seasonality patterns screener identifies upcoming trades with potential returns within individual assets using algorithms. Because of its global cooperation, Seasonax offers integrations with Bloomberg Professional and Thomson Reuters / Refinitiv Eikon, allowing traders to improve their possibilities and outperform the market.