Global Forex broker HYCM adds Seasonax to help traders identify seasonal patterns

HYCM has recently added Seasonax to its services, a seasonal trading pattern analytics firm, to help their traders more easily identify and analyse seasonal patterns in stocks, commodities, indices, and FX. Traders can now quickly identify trading opportunities and ultimately, make better investment decisions.
Seasonax’s seasonality patterns screener identifies upcoming trades with potential returns within individual assets using algorithms. Because of its global cooperation, Seasonax offers integrations with Bloomberg Professional and Thomson Reuters / Refinitiv Eikon, allowing traders to improve their possibilities and outperform the market.
Gregor Emmian, HYCM’s Marketing Manager, commented:
We continue our efforts to level up HYCM’s product offering and ensure that our clients’ toolbox is brimming with a variety of useful services. The newly added Seasonax patterns screener is a wonderful addition to our pool of services that will assist them in their day-to-day trading.
Tea Muratovic, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Seasonax, added:
Seasonax has developed an analytical tool that enables every single investor to identify seasonal patterns in individual market instruments. Information is power and we are delighted to announce that in cooperation with HYCM investors will receive access to our award-winning algorithms that will help them make their investment decisions.
Seasonax publishes biweekly seasonal insights to educate users about upcoming seasonal patterns. The Group Chief Currency Analyst Giles Coghlan, will also continue to provide HYCM seasonal insights, based on Seasonax patterns, at the HYCM Lab blog.