Fintech firm FDCTech to acquire Genesis Financial

US-based forex and CFDs trading technology provider FDCTech has announced that it is acquiring Genesis Financial, a financial services company with fintech-powered Wealth Management and Direct-to-Consumer operations. FDCTech has signed a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) to acquire hundred percent equity interest in Genesis.

The terms of the LOI mandate that FDCTech will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding securities of Genesis for a stock-for-stock transaction, where Genesis shareholders will receive restricted shares as consideration. Following the acquisition, Genesis will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of FDCTech. FINRA member, Garden State Securities Inc., acted as the company’s advisor to the agreement.