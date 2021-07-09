Euronext partners with Early Metrics to support Tech SME investors

Euronext has just announced its partnership with Early Metrics, a provider of independent start-up ratings, valuations and analysis of tech trends, to deliver free automated analytical reports about Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the technology sector listed on Euronext. These reports will increase the visibility of these companies by showcasing them through a tool helping investors to understand their performance.

Anthony Attia, Global Head of Primary Markets and Post Trade at Euronext, said:

This initiative is a natural step further in Euronext’s ambition to forge stronger ties between listed Tech SMEs and investors. With more than 700 Tech companies listed on its seven markets, Euronext is the leading market infrastructure in Europe for growth companies. Our partnership with Early Metrics is designed to raise Tech SMEs’ visibility and investor reach.

In the beginning the project will cover 430 Tech SMEs listed on the Euronext markets, together representing 100 billion in market capitalization. The service covers issuers listed on Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Oslo and Paris markets and will be extended at a later stage to a selection of issuers listed on Borsa Italiana. Last year, 60% of IPOs on Euronext were companies from the Technology sector.