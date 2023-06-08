Cross Border Payments Firm CAB Holdings Announces Intention to Float on LSE

CAB Payments Holdings, the company focused on B2B cross-border payments and FX, announced Thursday that it intends to pursue a London stock market listing.

The company, which specialises in emerging markets, said if it proceeds with the listing, it will apply for admission of its ordinary shares to the London Stock Exchange‘s main market.

CAB wants to broaden its ownership and accelerate its growth trajectory, where it is pursuing a strategy of delivering long-term sustainable growth. In addition, CAB said it wants to cement its “position as a payments and forex partner of choice for blue-chip customers transacting in emerging markets.”