BNP Paribas sells Bank of the West to BMO for $16.3 billion

BNP Paribas revealed today that it has agreed to sell its US-based subsidiary Bank of the West to BMO Financial Group. The transaction, agreed for a total consideration of $16.3 billion in cash, is expected to close in 2022.

The price of Bank of the West is estimated to represent 1.72 times its Tangible Book Value and 20.5% of BNP Paribas market capitalisatio.

BNP Paribas expects the sale of its retail & commercial banking business to generate at closing a one-off capital gain of €2.9 billion.

The French lender detailed that it plans to redeploy the remaining proceeds to improve long-term value creation through acceleration of organic growth, specifically in Europe, targeted investments in technologies and innovative business models, and bolt-on acquisitions in value-added businesses.