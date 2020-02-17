ATFX adds Global Market News from Dow Jones Newswires

ATFX clients can now stay informed and make better trading decisions since the addition of Dow Jones Newswires content to ATFX trading platform.

From January 2020 all ATFX clients have access to Dow Jones Newswires content, including important market news and insights from financial professionals and investors. The new feature provides premium forex market news, as well as commentary and analysis.

The new content is available in English and Chinese. The portal can be easily customized and navigated to suit the clients’ needs, interests and language preferences.

A representative of ATFX said:

Whether you are a forex trading novice or an experienced trader, Dow Jones Newswires provides trusted, high-quality news, data, commentary and analysis to support trading decisions. Clients of ATFX now have the opportunity to benefit from Dow Jones’ premium financial news and information to inform the development of precise trading strategies.

Last week ATFX also released a quarterly market report for the new year where market specialists from different regions share insights, analysis and predictions on currency pairs, commodities, and equity markets for the year.

The report features Chief Market Analyst for ATFX UK Alexandro Zambrano talking about the impact of regional economic growth rates for the EURUSD. He also mentions the effects of federal policies and US bond yields on other major currency pairs.