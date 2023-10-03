Waystone and KB Associates announce successful merger

Waystone, a worldwide provider of asset management governance, risk, and compliance solutions, and KB Associates (KBA), a leading UCITS manager in Ireland, announced the successful completion of their merger on Monday 2 nd October. With KBA now part of the Waystone Group, the company said its customers could rely on combined alternatives and UCITS expertise.

The merger established a company with assets under management (AUM) of €175bn. It also gained 100 KBA consultants in Ireland, London, and Luxembourg to extend the company’s service delivery reach. This merger rests on a beefed-up governance structure and operating model across all locations, enabling the company to deliver consistent and uniform solutions.

Waystone is also in the process of acquiring Link Fund Solutions. These moves are significant as the company strengthens its market presence and impact. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Waystone Global Management Company Solution, Rachel Wheeler, said:

The integration programme team have worked incredibly hard over the last six months to ensure a true and seamless integration of KBA into the Waystone Group. The integration has facilitated the implementation of a new and simplified operating model meaning we are now even better equipped to provide comprehensive and innovative solutions to our clients as they continue to navigate an increasingly complex regulatory landscape.

The Waystone Management Company (IE) CEO, Andrew Kehoe, echoed this viewpoint and added: