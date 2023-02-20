Link Fund Solutions in Discussions With the FCA Regarding a Possible Resolution of Enforcement Action

On Monday, the FCA revealed that after an announcement made on February 20 by Link Group to the Australian Securities Exchange, it is providing a short update on its potential enforcement action against Link Fund Solutions Ltd (LFS).

The regulator revealed it is in advanced confidential discussions with Link Group and LFS to decide whether the FCA’s proposed enforcement action against LFS can be settled via an agreement.

The FCA is investigating the Australian firm’s UK Fund Solutions division. Link Group recently confirmed it is in exclusive negotiations for the sale of the division.