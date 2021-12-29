TopFX opens a new office in Dubai, appoints Omar Al-Janabi as MENA Head

TopFX has opened a new office in Dubai. The move was a result of a strategy to improve the Cyprus-based retail and institutional brokerage’s presence in the Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) region.

CEO of TopFX Group, Alex Katsaros stated in a social media posit:

I am very excited to announce the establishment of TOPFX ‘s new rep office in Dubai, UAE! Our office located on the 29th floor of Burlington Tower, a prestigious skyscraper in Business Bay, spearheads our expansion in the whole of the MENA region.

Head of MENA appointment

The new office will also strengthen TopFX’s offering to its Arabic-speaking client base.

The company appointed Omar Al-Janabi who has been with the firm since July as regional manager, to lead the MENA business.