TopFX opens a new office in Dubai, appoints Omar Al-Janabi as MENA Head

Steffy Bogdanova
December 29, 2021 11:53 am

TopFX has opened a new office in Dubai. The move was a result of a strategy to improve the Cyprus-based retail and institutional brokerage’s presence in the Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) region.

CEO of TopFX Group, Alex Katsaros stated in a social media posit:

I am very excited to announce the establishment of TOPFX ‘s new rep office in Dubai, UAE! Our office located on the 29th floor of Burlington Tower, a prestigious skyscraper in Business Bay, spearheads our expansion in the whole of the MENA region.

Head of MENA appointment

The new office will also strengthen TopFX’s offering to its Arabic-speaking client base.

The company appointed Omar Al-Janabi who has been with the firm since July as regional manager, to lead the MENA business.

Katsaros added:

In our office, you will meet our Arabic-speaking team led by our Head of MENA, Omar Al-Janabi, and receive information about our Liquidity, cTrader and the TOPFX All-in-One broker solution.

An amazing way for us to end a very strong year in which we continued our steady growth. I am very lucky to have equally exciting projects planned for 2022.

Al-Janabi’s career in the brokerage industry had him serve in many trading companies. To his new role, he brings previous experience as MENA Partnership Manager at Tickmill. He spent almost three years there.

He also worked as Senior Business Development Manager at Swiss Markets.

