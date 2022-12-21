Tim Philip joins Monex Europe as Global Operations Director

European corporate FX and hedging provider Monex Europe today announced strengthening its leadership team with the addition of Tim Philip as Global Operations Director.
Pending regulatory approval, Philip will be based in London and report to Nick Edgeley, Chief Executive Officer at Monex Europe.
Nick Edgeley, Chief Executive Officer at Monex Europe, said:
Tim’s appointment highlights our commitment to significantly further our growth globally while providing consistent value for our clients and stakeholders. We are delighted to attract someone of his calibre into a role that will be vital in delivering our ambitions.
In his new role, Philip will oversee the firm’s operations, projects and legal teams in the UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Canada, Luxembourg and Singapore. He will also focus on implementing operational best practice and driving strategic thinking across the business.
Philip brings more than two decades of experience to Monex Europe. Most recently, he served as Global Chief Operating Officer at fintech Salary Finance Ltd, where he spent seven years. Moreover, Philip helped found the firm and as COO, he spearheaded team-led developments across the business scaling it up.
Additionally, he also worked in senior roles at Lloyds Banking Group and Orange, and was a Management Consultant at PA Consulting.
Tim Philip, Global Operations Director at Monex Europe, commented:
Monex Europe is at a very exciting stage in its growth journey, and I greatly look forward to leveraging my experience in both the structured corporate and fast-growth fintech worlds to realise the growth aspirations of the business.
