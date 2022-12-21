Tim Philip joins Monex Europe as Global Operations Director

European corporate FX and hedging provider Monex Europe today announced strengthening its leadership team with the addition of Tim Philip as Global Operations Director.

Pending regulatory approval, Philip will be based in London and report to Nick Edgeley, Chief Executive Officer at Monex Europe.

Nick Edgeley, Chief Executive Officer at Monex Europe, said:

Tim’s appointment highlights our commitment to significantly further our growth globally while providing consistent value for our clients and stakeholders. We are delighted to attract someone of his calibre into a role that will be vital in delivering our ambitions.

In his new role, Philip will oversee the firm’s operations, projects and legal teams in the UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Canada, Luxembourg and Singapore. He will also focus on implementing operational best practice and driving strategic thinking across the business.