Squared Holding appoints Dirk van Daele as its new Group Chairman

Dirk’s long history of leadership, coupled with his experience in corporate governance over the last 10 years, makes him the right fit for this role. Together, we will continue to scale our business as Squared Financial Group is growingly expanding around the world.

The latest appointment follows the company’s endeavours to drive and strengthen corporate governance towards minority shareholders, as part of scaling the business and supporting ongoing funding.

Dirk van Daele commented:

I feel very privileged to take on this role at such challenging times worldwide. The roadmap towards neo banking is intricate especially that Squared Financial is geographically expanding, namely in the USA, with a special focus on emerging markets in Africa and LATAM. Working closely with the team, we will capitalize on corporate governance and investment expertise to draw more funding, cementing Squared Financial’s position as the investment firm of the future.

Van Daele brings 35 years of experience in banking covering corporate banking, corporate finance and asset management in Europe and Asia. He founded and chaired FCA regulated Circlo3, focused on capital raising by private placement for growth companies. Furthermore, he built up extensive experience in corporate governance over the last 10 in listed and to-be-listed companies, such as Element2 presently.

Additionally, the company highlighted that van Daele’s appointment as Group Chairman gives its Founder, Philippe Ghanem, the chance to be actively involved in the company’s operations. Ghanem will be able to dedicate more time to the business scaling as the company is growing in Cyprus, enhancing its payments system, as well expanding in the USA through the launch of its crypto arm, Crypto Caddie, with a special focus on emerging markets in Africa and LATAM.

Ghanem added:

We aim at acquiring more jurisdictions, attracting more shareholders, and further increasing our client base and product offering, which requires stronger corporate governance.

The brokerage company further announced that it has renounced the authorization of its affiliate, Squared AIFLNP V.C.I.C. Cypriot regulator, CySEC, has been informed and has approved the decision.