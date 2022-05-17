Solid expands Institutional Sales team with Darren Barker as Head of Business Development

Solid, a non-bank market maker and multi-bank ECN in the Institutional FX marketplace, today announced it the appointment of Darren Barker to its institutional sales team as the new Head of Business Development.

With more than 30 years in the FX financial markets, Barker has covered a wide range of roles including risk management, market making and client relationship management. His experience within the institutional sector includes Hedge Funds, CTA’s, Asset Managers and Family Offices.

Most recently, Barker has been working on growing and developing Prime Brokerage based businesses for leading Brokerage companies within the FX Agency space.