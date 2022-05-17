Solid expands Institutional Sales team with Darren Barker as Head of Business Development

Solid, a non-bank market maker and multi-bank ECN in the Institutional FX marketplace, today announced it the appointment of Darren Barker to its institutional sales team as the new Head of Business Development.
With more than 30 years in the FX financial markets, Barker has covered a wide range of roles including risk management, market making and client relationship management. His experience within the institutional sector includes Hedge Funds, CTA’s, Asset Managers and Family Offices.
Most recently, Barker has been working on growing and developing Prime Brokerage based businesses for leading Brokerage companies within the FX Agency space.
Solid has seen significant growth in recent years, especially in the institutional trading space. Darren Barker has joined us to take our institutional sales focus to the next level and assist us with our expansion plans. At Solid, people are our most important asset, and our number one focus is building a strong support team to ensure our clients receive the best trading conditions and assistance available in today’s market. Barker’s experience will be invaluable as we embark on this mission, especially when it comes to serving our traders and investors with customised requirements.
Darren Barker, Head of Business Development at Solid, said:
Darren Barker Source: LinkedIn
I’m delighted to be joining one of the leaders in the field of institutional trading technology and Tier1 Liquidity. As well as having some of the best trading conditions on the market the team carries with them an outstanding reputation. I’m looking forward to contributing to the firm’s ongoing success and helping build on an already very talented team. Collectively we are planning to expand the business into new jurisdictions and strive to become the market leader within the institutional space.
The Netherlands-headquartered Solid, recently announced a strategic partnership with BidX Markets, the global multi-asset liquidity and technology solutions provider based out of the UK. The two fintech firms are working to provide an all-encompassing institutional offering to investors and businesses around the globe.
