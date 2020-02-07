Saxo Bank names Stig Christensen its new CSO

LeapRate's Daily Forex Industry Newsletter
Multi-asset trading and investment firm Saxo Bank has announced earlier today that it has appointed Stig Christensen as its new Chief Sales Officer. Christensen is not new to Saxo, as he has served as Chief Human Resources Officer at the company since 2016.
Kim Fournais, founder and CEO, commented on the news:
We are very pleased that Stig Christensen has agreed to assume leadership of our commercial activities. Stig has proved a highly effective leader with a strong commercial mindset and has been instrumental in the build-out of our global organisation. These are important qualities as we continue to welcome more clients and assets across markets, and we are confident that he will take the global sales organisation to the next level to ensure win-win with our clients and partners.
We would like to thank Damian for his contribution to Saxo Bank and for the important role he has played in developing our commercial culture over the last two years. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours.
Prior to Saxo, Christensen worked as Managing Director for the Executive Search firm Russell Reynolds Associates.
Stig Christensen, Chief Sales Officer, said:
I am very excited to start in this new position and also humble in assuming this big responsibility. Having worked with all aspects of our business during the last four years, it is clear to me that Saxo Bank has a very strong proposition with on the one hand our digital engagement, technology, platforms and products and, on the other hand our competent sales force and client services staff.
I look very much forward to producing a huge team effort with all our offices and the rest of the Group to further strengthen the commercial focus and engagement with our growing client base.