Saxo Bank names Stig Christensen its new CSO

Multi-asset trading and investment firm Saxo Bank has announced earlier today that it has appointed Stig Christensen as its new Chief Sales Officer. Christensen is not new to Saxo, as he has served as Chief Human Resources Officer at the company since 2016.

Kim Fournais, founder and CEO, commented on the news:

We are very pleased that Stig Christensen has agreed to assume leadership of our commercial activities. Stig has proved a highly effective leader with a strong commercial mindset and has been instrumental in the build-out of our global organisation. These are important qualities as we continue to welcome more clients and assets across markets, and we are confident that he will take the global sales organisation to the next level to ensure win-win with our clients and partners. We would like to thank Damian for his contribution to Saxo Bank and for the important role he has played in developing our commercial culture over the last two years. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours.

Prior to Saxo, Christensen worked as Managing Director for the Executive Search firm Russell Reynolds Associates.

Stig Christensen, Chief Sales Officer, said: