Qontigo names Neal Pawar Chief Operating Officer

I am delighted to welcome Neal Pawar to Qontigo. Neal was a client and we enthusiastically collaborated for many years. We share a common vision that modern technology—the cloud, open architectures and platforms—is the pathway to revolutionizing this business. And I am confident that Neal’s broad industry experience, not to mention his track record as a pioneer and transformative innovator, will accelerate our efforts to deliver unprecedented value and competitive advantage to clients, by enabling them to leverage an entire spectrum of superior indices, analytics, data, tools and solutions across a fully integrated common platform.

Qontigo has revealed the appointment of Neal Pawar as Chief Operating Officer. Most recently, Pawar served as Group Chief Information Officer at Deutsche Bank and, prior to that, as a Partner and Chief Technology Officer at AQR Capital.

Pawar said:

Over the course of my career, I’ve seen the commoditization of many parts of the financial technology stack. Axioma, STOXX and DAX—and now Qontigo—have played an important part in that evolution by building sophisticated analytics and indexing products leveraged by firms across the financial spectrum. As a computer scientist, I’m excited that the next chapter in my career has brought me to Qontigo—a data and technology pioneer where we will continue to innovate and deliver for an expanding range of clients.

Pawar has diverse experience working for a various leading firms in multiple segments of the finance industry. Prior to joining Deutsche Bank in September 2019, Pawar spent five years at AQR, where he led the modernization of infrastructures that helped to propel the transformation and scaling of the company.

Before that, Pawar served as Chief Information Officer at UBS Wealth Management for three years, working on developing that firm’s wealth platform. During that time he was based in Zurich. He was also a partner at the D.E. Shaw Group for 11 years, where he held various positions, including Global Head of Back-Office Technology (later spun off as Arcesium).

Pawar holds a degree in computer science, obtained in 1994 from Brown University.

