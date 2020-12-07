Neena Dholani joins THETA as head of business development and a board member

The specialist provider of buy-side trading technology as a service, THETA, named Neena Dholani as Head of Business Development and a Board Member.
Dholani brings to her new role 25 years of experience in Capital Markets, specialising in fixed income e-commerce and technology sales to the buy-side. Dholani has an in-depth knowledge of applying technology solutions for multi-asset trading across the full order-execution life cycle, including front to back workflows and regulatory frameworks.
Dholani joins THETA from FIX Trading Community, where she was Global Marketing and Membership Director. Previous roles include Head of e-Commerce Sales at Commerzbank and Societe Generale, and senior fixed income sales positions at MarketAxess, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank.
Dholani is responsible for business development globally, as THETA moves from beta towards launching its trading system for the buy-side, Apollo, in the first quarter of 2021. The platform will provide multi-channel liquidity aggregation and trading, initially for Fixed Income, by integrating with clients’ existing P/OMS systems via FIX and REST APIs. FX and Equities trading will be added later in 2021.
Abdullah Hiyatt, THETA Founder & CEO, said:
Engaging with niche and leading asset managers, equivalent to $5 trillion AUM, we have built the next generation cloud native SaaS multi-asset trading platform, which plugs the gap between current EMS capabilities and the evolving new trading landscape demanded by traders and regulators. Neena’s experience in fixed income and technology sales to the buy-side will be key to our progress, as will her extensive industry relationships.
Neena Dholani commented:
I have followed THETA’s progress throughout the development of Apollo and am excited to be joining as we progress towards launch. Driven by regulation and cost constraints, buy-side firms have been forced to adopt electronic trading and THETA provides an ideal technology platform to automate these trading workflows.