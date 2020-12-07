Neena Dholani joins THETA as head of business development and a board member

The specialist provider of buy-side trading technology as a service, THETA, named Neena Dholani as Head of Business Development and a Board Member.

Dholani brings to her new role 25 years of experience in Capital Markets, specialising in fixed income e-commerce and technology sales to the buy-side. Dholani has an in-depth knowledge of applying technology solutions for multi-asset trading across the full order-execution life cycle, including front to back workflows and regulatory frameworks.

Dholani joins THETA from FIX Trading Community, where she was Global Marketing and Membership Director. Previous roles include Head of e-Commerce Sales at Commerzbank and Societe Generale, and senior fixed income sales positions at MarketAxess, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank.