Nathan Sheets rejoins Citi as Global Chief Economist

August 17, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova


Citi has announced Nathan Sheets’ return to the firm as its new Global Chief Economist in October 2021. He will be based in New York and will oversee the global Economics team and leading research across all areas of economics.

Most recently Sheets worked in PGIM Fixed Income, where he served as Chief Economist and Head of Global Macroeconomics Research for four years. Before that, Sheets was Undersecretary of the US Treasury for International Affairs under President Barack Obama. He worked in Citi between 2011 and 2014 as Global Head of International Economics.

Nathan Sheets commented:

It’s great to be back at Citi and I look forward to once again tapping into the firm’s unmatched global footprint, expansive expertise, and broad network of clients. I am honored by the opportunity to lead Citi’s talented economics team and contribute to a history of world-class thought leadership.

Sheets was with the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, D.C. for 18 years before his first time working for Citi. In this period, he was in different roles, including Director of the Division of International Finance and as an Economist to the FOMC.

In the Spring of 2010, in the beginning of the European fiscal crisis, Sheets acted as Fed Chairman’s international adviser. His contribution was essential in the Federal Reserve Board’s global emergency lending program during the global financial crisis. Sheets also worked at the International Monetary Fund as senior advisor to the US Executive Director, while he was on leave from the Fed, between 2006 and 2007.

Rob Rowe, Global Strategy and Macro Head at Citi, said:

We are thrilled to have Nathan back at Citi. His wealth of experience, and deep insight on global macroeconomics will be a significant value-add to our client franchise

Sheets holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Brigham Young University and earned a Ph.D. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

