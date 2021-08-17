Nathan Sheets rejoins Citi as Global Chief Economist

Citi has announced Nathan Sheets’ return to the firm as its new Global Chief Economist in October 2021. He will be based in New York and will oversee the global Economics team and leading research across all areas of economics.

Most recently Sheets worked in PGIM Fixed Income, where he served as Chief Economist and Head of Global Macroeconomics Research for four years. Before that, Sheets was Undersecretary of the US Treasury for International Affairs under President Barack Obama. He worked in Citi between 2011 and 2014 as Global Head of International Economics.

Nathan Sheets commented:

It’s great to be back at Citi and I look forward to once again tapping into the firm’s unmatched global footprint, expansive expertise, and broad network of clients. I am honored by the opportunity to lead Citi’s talented economics team and contribute to a history of world-class thought leadership.

Sheets was with the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, D.C. for 18 years before his first time working for Citi. In this period, he was in different roles, including Director of the Division of International Finance and as an Economist to the FOMC.