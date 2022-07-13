Illuminate Financial announces investment from Citi

Fintech-focused venture capital firm Illuminate Financial today revealed it has received strategic investment from Citi.

Citi joins existing investors in Illuminate Financial which include Jefferies, J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Börse Group and S&P Global as a limited partner in its venture capital strategy.

So far, Citi has co-invested in eight of Illuminate’s portfolio companies – Arteria AI, TransFicc, CloudMargin, Privitar, Genesis Global, Talos, Cosaic and Blockdaemon.

Founded by veteran finance executive Mark Beeston and operated with partners Alexander Ross and Rezso Szabo, Illuminate Financial has made investments across financial services including digital assets infrastructure, climate and ESG, data and private markets, as well as broader enterprise solutions that target the sector. To date, the venture capital firm has invested in over 30 companies.