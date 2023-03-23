Natasha Kassar joins TrioMarkets as CEO MENA

I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Executive Officer at TrioMarkets MENA!

Throughout her career, Kassar has worked with several big brands. According to her LinkedIn profile, she joins TrioMarkets from working as a freelancer as the Head of Business Development.

Kassar has previously worked at Mauritius-regulated FX/CFDs broker EverestCM. The company seems to no longer be operating. She started at as head of business development in February 2022 and in August moved to Head of the MENA region until October.

Prior to that, Kassar Spent seven months Cyprus office of FPMarkets as Senior Business Development Manager. She began her career as Business Development Manager at FXPRIMUS, where she worked for four years.

Established in 2014, TrioMarkets is a forex and CFDs broker which operates in Europe with a licenses obtained from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC ) and the regulator in Mauritius.