Natasha Kassar joins TrioMarkets as CEO MENA

Kassar has previously worked at Mauritius-regulated FX/CFDs broker EverestCM. The company seems to no longer be operating. She started at as head of business development in February 2022 and in August moved to Head of the MENA region until October.
Prior to that, Kassar Spent seven months Cyprus office of FPMarkets as Senior Business Development Manager. She began her career as Business Development Manager at FXPRIMUS, where she worked for four years.
Established in 2014, TrioMarkets is a forex and CFDs broker which operates in Europe with a licenses obtained from the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC ) and the regulator in Mauritius.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.