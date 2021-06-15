Michael Cleary joins Edgewater Markets as Director of Sales

Edgewater Markets has revealed the appointment of Michael Cleary as their new Director of Sales out of their New York City headquarters.
In the newly created position, Cleary will lead the New York business of the company, focusing on LatAm sales, working closely with Robert Sanchez and Jose-Antonio Buenaño.
Jose-Antonio Buenaño, Managing Director & Head of South America, said:
Mike’s expertise within the capital and institutional markets landscape is exceptional, and we are thrilled to have him join our team. He will be instrumental in helping us industrialize our offering and reach more financial institutions with our EdgeFXLatam platform.
Edgewater Markets provides forex services to 350 global institutional clients and complete software solutions for banks, asset managers, brokers and other financial institutions. The firm noted that it has been poised for continued growth in the space.
Robert Sanchez, Managing Director & Head of LatAm, added:
We are pleased to welcome Michael to Edgewater. Since 2009, we have been offering the FX market access to Latin America and we see great opportunities to further strengthen our offering in the region. Hiring Mike is an important part of this process and demonstrates Edgewater’s strong commitment to the ever-growing LatAm market.
Cleary is an industry veteran with 15 years of experience and brings Sales and Trading expertise to Edgewater Markets’ team, as evidenced by his previous roles. Most recently, he worked at Tullett Prebon, where he was a senior sales broker. He also worked for other firms including Tradition Securities & Derivatives and ICAP Capital Markets, servicing the banking and hedge fund communities.
Michael Cleary, commented:
In my work, I have always attached great importance to building relationships in the field of the financial services industry and I am glad that now I will do it together with Edgewater. This is a great opportunity for me to drive further growth and to further develop distribution of Edgewater’s innovative EDGE LATAM product; working with all regions for spot FX distribution to my network of clients and relationships, both in New York and globally.
With his extensive experience building relationships with clients from global banks in Mexico and New York, and depth of knowledge, both in the swap and derivative sides of electronic FX trading, Mike will generate new opportunities to Edgewater’s current business lines and partnerships. I am delighted he is joining our team.
Edgewater’s COO, Matt Kessel noted in the original announcement that Cleary’s strong relationship with the New York banking community will help Edgewater Markets distribute onshore LATAM NDF liquidity to the market.
Edgewater Markets have been recently expanding their London team as well. Earlier in May, former TOKKYO FX Global Head of Liquidity Management Jesse Hadley joined the company as their new Director of Liquidity and eFX Management.