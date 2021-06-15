Michael Cleary joins Edgewater Markets as Director of Sales

Edgewater Markets has revealed the appointment of Michael Cleary as their new Director of Sales out of their New York City headquarters.

In the newly created position, Cleary will lead the New York business of the company, focusing on LatAm sales, working closely with Robert Sanchez and Jose-Antonio Buenaño.

Jose-Antonio Buenaño, Managing Director & Head of South America, said:

Mike’s expertise within the capital and institutional markets landscape is exceptional, and we are thrilled to have him join our team. He will be instrumental in helping us industrialize our offering and reach more financial institutions with our EdgeFXLatam platform.

Edgewater Markets provides forex services to 350 global institutional clients and complete software solutions for banks, asset managers, brokers and other financial institutions. The firm noted that it has been poised for continued growth in the space.